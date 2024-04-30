The viewership numbers are in for the April 29th edition of WWE Raw, which took place in Kansas City, Missouri and was broadcast on the USA Network.

According to the PW Torch and later confirmed by WrestleNomics, the program drew 1,683,000 viewers and scored a 0.55 in the 18-49 demographic. These numbers are up from the April 22nd episode, which pulled in 1,597,000 viewers and scored a 0.52 in the key demo.

Raw featured the second night of the WWE draft, as well as a tag team title defense from Awesome Truth, the return of Braun Strowman, a cameo by NFL superstar Patrick Mahomes, and an epic promo segment between Drew McIntyre and CM Punk. Wrestling Headlines will continue to provide weekly viewership updates for all of WWE’s programming. Stay tuned.