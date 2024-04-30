Tonight’s NXT Spring Breakin special takes place from the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida and will be broadcast on the USA Network. Fightful Select has released a new report revealing several match and segment spoilers for the program, including an injured star making their return. IF YOU WISH TO AVOID SPOILERS DISCONTINUE READING.

Announced lineup:

– Trick Williams Promo

– North American Championship: Oba Femi vs Ivar

– Thea Hail vs Jacy Jayne

– Tyson Dupoint and Tyrick Igwe vs The OC

– SPOILER WOMEN’S SEGMENT

– Ridge Holland vs Shawn Spears

– NXT Tag Team Titles: Axiom and Nathan Frazer vs The Authors Of Pain

– NXT Underground: Natalya (w/ Karmen Petrovic) vs Lola Vice (w/Shayna Baszler)

SPOILERS

– Lash Legend is listed for Trick Williams’ promo.

– SPOILER Women’s Segment: Ava, Alundra Blayze, Jaida Parker, Sol Ruca, Arianna Grace

– Mike Rome is expected to start ring announcing with NXT imminently, as soon as tonight’s show.

– The NXT Tag Title and Underground matches are listed for two segments.

– Chase U, Fallon Henley and Jazmyn Nyx are listed to be ringside for Thea Hail vs Jacy Jayne.

Wendy Choo is also set to make her return for the Level Up tapings that will take place tonight. Choo has been out of action since last May and has been recovering ever since.