Earlier today, Deadline reported that a “Who Killed WCW?” docuseries would be premiering on VICE TV this June, and would cover the meteoric rise and astronomical fall of World Championship Wrestling, which went out of business in 2001. The series is being produced by The Rock’s Seven Buck Productions and the creators of Dark Side of the Ring.

In the trailer, several of WCW’s key players, including Eric Bischoff, Vince Russo, Goldberg, Kevin Nash, Booker T, and more weigh in on what went wrong during that brief period in the late 90s-early 2000s. You can see the trailer below.

We’re partnering with @TheRock and @SevenBucksProd again on a new 4-part documentary series… “WHO KILLED WCW?” The meteoric rise and spectacular fall of the cultural phenomenon that was World Championship Wrestling. June 4 at 10PM on @vicetv. pic.twitter.com/9t7zUWeq3U — Dark Side of the Ring (@DarkSideOfRing) April 30, 2024

“Who Killed WCW?” premieres on June 4th.