An update on Dijak and his status with WWE.

It was reported by Fightful Select last night that Dijak would be moving from NXT to Monday Night Raw following the 2024 draft, which would mark his second stint on the main roster following his infamous participation in the RETRIBUTION group. However, Fightful’s Corey Brennan reports today that as of this morning Dijak had yet to sign a new contract with WWE despite his roster move.

That being said, it does appear that Dijak will be re-signing with WWE according to Brennan. The two sides are still talking and a deal is expected to be reached. It is noted that Dijak did have outside interest, but sources from AEW reveal that they expect Dijak to remain with WWE. Dijak’s social media antics have also drawn him praise from management backstage.

As for his move to Raw, there are no current plans for Dijak but plans for his next run on the red-brand are being pitched. As previously mentioned, Dijak was not expecting to be going back to the main roster and has been a prominent player on NXT for the last couple of years.