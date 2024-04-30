WWE NXT Results 4/30/24

The WWE Performance Center

Winter Park, Florida

Commentators: (Vic Joseph & Booker T)

Ring Announcer: Alicia Taylor

Transcription by Josh Lopez

Trick Williams & Lash Legend Segment

Trick Williams: Check it out, let’s get straight to business. I talked about this, I dreamt about this, I prayed for this. We all wanted this. Trick Williams is your new NXT Champion. Check it out, check it out, there’s a lot of people who helped me get to this moment, a lot of people who I can thank right now. But there’s one person I’m going to focus on tonight, and that’s Ilja Dragunov. As you all know, me and Ilja got into this ring, we went to war multiple times. He pushed me to levels I didn’t know was there. Ilja Dragunov, this is coming from me, thank you for everything you’ve done for me and my career, straight up. Thank you for everything you’ve done for NXT. And I think I can speak on behalf of everybody when I say, Ilja Dragunov, do your thing, dog. Raw just got a good one. But as for NXT, we’re entering a new era, and I’ve been thinking about this for a long time. I think we’re going to call this era, The Whoop That Era. And I guarantee, in this Whoop That Era, we’re going to continue to break records, and we will continue to make history.

Lash Legend: Okay now, Tricky, congratulations. I just had to come out, and let you know, you did your thing last week, sweetie. Oh, and guess what? You are now the new NXT Champion. Let’s talk about it. Excuse me, do you mind helping me out here? Thank you. You’re such a gentleman, and not only that, but the hottest superstar here in NXT. That’s right, so I know you’re feeling yourself. You got the entire NXT and WWE Universe rocking with you, boo.

Trick Williams: Woah, woah, woah. Hold on, Miss Legend. We’re not going to act like the last time you and me were out here in this ring, you didn’t try to smack me in the face. Now that I got some gold around my waist, you want a little taste, don’t you?

Lash Legend: See, hold on now, Trick, don’t even go there, because you know.

Trick Williams: I know exactly what your type is. You think I’m your little Reese’s Cup, don’t you? I bet you want to take this gold off, and get straight to the chocolate inside, don’t you?

Lash Legend: Well, Mr. Trick, you should know, I don’t like Reese Cups, I like KitKat Chocolate Bars.

Trick Williams: Well, let me break you off then. What I’m going to say is.

Lash Legend: Now, wait a minute, Trick. That’s enough, okay? See, that’s your problem. You got your head all in the clouds. Not focus. But I got something for you, right here.

Trick Williams: What’s in that envelope? What do you got for me? An autograph you want me to sign for Meta Four? Talk to me now.

Lash Legend: Well, you see, that’s close, but what I got here in this envelope is the truth.

Trick Williams: Come on, stop playing games, what’s in the envelope?

Lash Legend: Alright, alright, Trick Willy, all jokes aside, enjoy your NXT Title run. Enjoy it now, because soon, it’s going to come crashing all the way down. And things are going to get really, really, hot.

– Arianna Grace brought Gigi Dolin to a special dinner to discuss proper dress etiquette. Gigi starts running down the card for tonight’s show. Arianna tells Gigi that drinking H20 will bring down her body temperature. Gigi dishes out a big burp. Arianna is absolutely appalled. She doesn’t want Gigi to become a savage. Gigi responds by plugging the Oba Femi/Ivar Match.

First Match: Oba Femi (c) vs. Ivar For The WWE NXT North American Championship

Quick shoving contest. Shoulder Block Exchange. Femi kicks Ivar in the gut. Femi punches Ivar in the back. Femi whips Ivar across the ring. Ivar ducks a clothesline from Femi. Ivar drops Femi with a shoulder tackle. Ivar clotheslines Femi over the top rope. Ivar with a Cannonball Senton off the ring apron. Ivar rolls Femi back into the ring. Ivar ascends to the top turnbuckle. Ivar dives over Femi. Ivar with The Black Hole Slam for a one count. Ivar with repeated back elbows in the corner. Femi shoves Ivar. Femi with The Uranage BackBreaker. Femi with a straight right hand. Femi whips Ivar back first into the turnbuckles. Femi hammers down on the back of Ivar’s neck. Ivar with a reverse hammer throw into the steel ring steps. Ivar with a Running Crossbody Block through the ringside barricade. Ivar and Femi are trading back and forth shots. Ivar resets the referee’s ten count. Femi with a clubbing sledge. Femi with forearm shivers. Femi follows that with clubbing shoulder blocks. Femi continues to whip Ivar back first into the turnbuckles. Femi with Three Elbow Drops for a two count.

Femi applies a rear chin lock. Ivar decks Femi with a JawBreaker. Femi kicks Ivar in the chest. Femi uppercuts Ivar. Femi with another Uranage BackBreaker for a two count. Femi punches Ivar in the corner. Following a snap mare takeover, Femi with a Knee Drop for a two count. Femi goes back to the rear chin lock. Ivar with a JawBreaker. Femi clotheslines Ivar. Ivar slaps Femi in the chest. Haymaker Exchange. Ivar with Two HeadButts. Ivar sends Femi tumbling to the floor. Ivar with a Cannonball Senton to the outside. Second Haymaker Exchange. Femi reverses out of the irish whip from Ivar. Ivar slips over Femi’s back. Ivar kicks Femi in the gut. Femi blocks The Springboard Clothesline. Femi drops Ivar with The Rolling Elbow for a two count. Femi with Three Running Uppercuts. Ivar responds with The Spinning Heel Kick for a two count. Ivar climbs up to the middle rope. Femi punches Ivar in the back. Femi with The Samoan Drop for a two count. Ivar with Two Spinning Heel Kicks. Ivar lands The DoomSault for a two count. Ivar with a Leaping Seated Senton. Femi denies The DoomSault. Femi with The Electric Chair Drop. Femi connects with The Pop Up PowerBomb to pickup the victory. After the match, Wes Lee makes his way down to the ring. Lee eyes up Femi and makes his intentions known that he wants his North American Title back.

Winner: Still WWE NXT North American Champion, Oba Femi via Pinfall

– Tyriek Igwe & Tyson Dupont Vignette.

– Fallon Henley is dejected about not being drafted and is letting Jacy Jayne’s comments get her in head. Thea Hail begs Fallon to accompany her to the ring.

Second Match: Jacy Jayne w/Jazmyn Nyx vs. Thea Hail w/Chase University & Fallon Henley

Slap Exchange. Jayne with a double leg takedown. Ground and Pound Exchange. Jayne dumps Hail out of the ring. Hail avoids The Baseball Slide Dropkick. Hail lands The Suicide Dive. Hail is raining down haymakers. Hail rolls Jayne back into the ring. Hail goes for a Flying Crossbody Block, but Jayne ducks out of the way. Jayne with a Running Senton Splash. Jayne poses for the crowd. Jayne sends Hail to the corner. Jayne with a Running Hip Attack. Jayne repeatedly stomps on Hail’s chest. Jayne is choking Hail with her boot. Jayne with a Running Cannonball Strike for a two count. Jayne kicks Hail in the ribs. Jayne with another ground and pound attack. Jayne taunts Chase U. Hail with heavy bodyshots. Jayne drives her knee into the midsection of Hail. Jayne whips Hail across the ring. Hail kicks Jayne in the chest. Hail rolls Jayne over for a one count. Jayne scores the elbow knockdown. Jayne kicks Hail in the back. Jayne SuperKicks Hail for a two count. Jayne with hammer elbows. Jayne applies a bodyscissors hold. Hail with a back bridge cover for a one count.

Jayne answers with a back elbow smash. Jayne hammers down on Hail’s chest. Jayne reapplies the bodyscissors hold. Jayne with a running knee lift. Hail fights out of the fireman’s carry position. Jayne avoids The Flying Polish Hammer. Jayne thrust kicks the midsection of Hail. Jayne pulls Hail down to the mat. Jayne goes for a Running Senton Splash, but Hail ducks out of the way. Hail with a Flipping Senton. Hail goes for a Springboard Back Senton, but Jayne counters with a NeckBreaker for a two count. Jayne repeatedly slams Hail’s head on the middle turnbuckle pad. Jayne goes for a Running Cannonball Strike, but Hail ducks out of the way. Hail blocks a boot from Jayne. Both ladies are knocked down after a Double HeadButt. Forearm Exchange. Hail with two diving polish hammers. Hail thrust kicks the left knee of Jayne. Hail with a Flipping NeckBreaker. Hail hits The Michinoku Driver for a two count. Hail sends Jayne to the corner. Hail with a running back elbow smash. Jayne rolls Hail over for a two count. Jayne SuperKicks Hail to the floor. Hail ducks a clothesline from Nyx. Henley shoves Hail out of harm’s way. Nyx drops Henley with The Pele Kick. Hail ducks a clothesline from Jayne. Hail makes Jayne tap out to The Kimura Lock. After the match, Henley punches Hail as Chase U was exiting the ring.

Winner: Thea Hail via Submission

Third Match: The Good Brothers vs. Tyson Dupont & Tyriek Igwe

– Shawn Spears vs. Ridge Holland

– The Super Sonic Duo (c) vs. The Authors Of Pain w/The Final Testament For The WWE NXT Tag Team Championship

– Natalya w/Karmen Petrovic vs. Lola Vice w/Shayna Baszler In The Women’s Underground Match

