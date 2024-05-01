Wes Lee is back.

At night two of the annual Spring Breakin’ themed special event on Tuesday night at the Capitol Wrestling Center in Orlando, Florida, the former WWE NXT North American Champion made his highly-anticipated return.

Lee’s theme hit after Oba Femi’s successful title defense of the WWE NXT North American Championship against Ivar of The Viking Raiders in an excellent opening match to kick off the in-ring action on the two-hour NXT on USA program.

The former WWE NXT North American Champion came through the crowd to an enormous crowd reaction, and settled in the ring for an intense face-to-face with the reigning WWE NXT North American Champion.

Wes Lee had to vacate the WWE NXT North American Championship back in December of 2023 due to injury.