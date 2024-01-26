A huge update on the status of top Japanese superstar, Kazuchika Okada.

The Rainmaker has been one of the most sought after free agents since he announced he would not be re-signing with NJPW, a run that included seven world championship runs and four G1 Climax victories. WWE and AEW were said to be the frontrunners for Okada, and now a new report hints at which company he’ll be going to.

According to the latest Wrestling Observer Newsletter, the belief from team AEW is that Okada will be staring for them soon, possibly as soon as AEW Revolution next month in Greensboro. The report clarifies that if Okada “were to sign” that is where he would be used.

As always in wrestling things change. Okada still has three dates left on his current NJPW deal, including a final showdown with his longtime rival, and newly named NJPW President, Hiroshi Tanahashi.