It seems more likely that Mercedes Mone will make her AEW debut soon.

WWE was in talks with Mone for her return, but they were unable to reach an agreement on a deal, leading WWE sources to claim that they were the ones who ended the negotiations.

The talks fell through due to financial terms, and there is much speculation about Mone joining AEW. It is widely expected that she will be heading to AEW. Mone’s arrival in AEW is expected to be imminent, according to those in the promotion.

Dave Meltzer reported the following in the latest Wrestling Observer Newsletter:

“Mone was doing acting work but there is talk her debut will be played up extremely big and that announcement could be soon. She has been back training to return to the ring.”