Tony Khan discusses his comments on the NFL Network about WWE.

The AEW President made headlines when he compared AEW to Pepsi and “evil” WWE to Harvey Weinstein, the famous film tycoon who has since been convicted of rape. Khan addressed these comments during an interview with TMZ Sports, where he explained why he made them and how it got AEW a ton of additional coverage.

Well, I think that we got tons of coverage for AEW. And I think it is important to say I think AEW is the best wrestling company in the world in many ways. I think that we have the best wrestlers, the best matches, we’ve been putting on the best shows. I think the best pay-per-view events this year have been the two AEW events [Revolution and Dynasty].

Khan then speaks on AEW specifically, saying he would put the company’s show quality and safety above anything else.

There are so many great things that have happened in AEW this year. And I’ll hold our track record up on anything — whether it’s the quality of the shows, the safety, the travel, the hotels. Everything we do, in and out of the ring, I think AEW is the very best.

Finally, Khan discusses how the NFL draft went for his Jacksonville Jaguars.

The only thing I didn’t enjoy about it was that I had to wear this neck brace throughout the process. It made reading the analytics sheets a bit more challenging sometimes. But overall, it was really a great draft for us. And I’m glad that it was so much attention for AEW. I think it’s a really exciting time for the company. A lot of people have been introduced to AEW this week. And I know that we had a great audience for [Collision] on Saturday.

Khan was attacked by The Elite on last Wednesday’s AEW Dynamite. He was sporting a neck brace during the entire NFL draft and received a ton of coverage from NFL media for the stunt.

