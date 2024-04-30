Bad news for SANADA.

The former IWGP World Heavyweight Champion will miss the remainder of the NJPW Road to Dontaku tour due to medical conditions. This will put the top company star out of action for the joint All Together event that is organized by United Japan Pro Wrestling and features the biggest promotions in Japan like NJPW, AJPW, NOAH, and more. Full details, including who will be replacing SANADA on the tour, can be found below.

Thank you for supporting New Japan Pro-Wrestling.

After missing two events on the Road to Dontaku, it has been determined that SANADA be absent from the remainder of the Dontaku tour, as well as All Together as he returns to Tokyo for a medical appraisal.

We apologise to fans looking forward to seeing SANADA wrestle and appreciate your understanding.

The following changes have been made to upcoming cards:

April 30 Road to Dontaku

1st Match: Shoma Kato vs Katsuya Murashima–> Boltin Oleg vs Shoma Kato

6th Match: Boltin Oleg, Togi Makabe & Hiroshi Tanahashi vs TAKA Michinoku, Taichi & SANADA–> Togi Makabe & Hiroshi Tanahashi vs TAKA Michinoku & Taichi

May 1 Road to Dontaku

1st Match Shoma Kato vs Katsuya Murashima–> El Phantasmo & Hikuleo vs Shoma Kato & Katsuya Murashima

6th Match El Phantasmo, Hikuleo & Hiroshi Tanahashi vs TAKA MIchinoku, SANADA & Taichi–> Hiroshi Tanahashi & Tomoaki Honma vs Taichi & TAKA Michinoku

May 3 Wrestling Dontaku night 1

Yuya Uemura, SANADA & Taichi vs Callum Newman, Francesco Akira & Great-O-Khan–>

Yuya Uemura & Taichi vs Callum Newman & Great-O-Khan

May 4 Wrestling Dontaku night 2

Nic Nemeth & Hiroshi Tanahashi vs SANADA & Taichi –>

Nic Nemeth & Hiroshi Tanahashi vs Taichi & TAKA Michinoku

May 6 All Together

SANADA & KAI vs Zack Sabre Jr. & Chris Brookes –>

Taichi & KAI vs Zack Sabre Jr. & Chris Brookes