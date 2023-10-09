Kevin Nash recently talked about a wide range of topics on his Kliq This podcast.

During it, the WWE Hall of Famer gave his thoughts on Adam Copeland leaving WWE for AEW and his concern about Copeland potentially getting hurt.

“I pray that Edge doesn’t get hurt… but he’s a great addition. One of the things, their style is so different than the WWE’s style. It’s kind of an indy-rific, but I believe that bringing in somebody like Edge – he has always worked a main event style. I think you put him with one of those younger guys, stop some of the bad habits that some of the other guys have.”

