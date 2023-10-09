Ted Dibiase recently talked about a wide range of topics on his Everybody’s Got a Pod.

During it, the WWE Hall of Famer talked about wrestler rankings, Hulk Hogan and more. Here are the highlights:

On Hulk Hogan using heel tactics as a babyface:

“The thing that made that so good is that he is the good guy. Everybody knows he’s the good guy and he’s reversing it on his heels. Instead of me loading my glove as I used to do and knocking somebody out, I get hit with the helmet and he wins the match, you know, And it’s like to all the fans. And so they’re behind me. I thought it was great. Yeah, because we all know he’s a cheater, so I’m going to give him a little bit of his own. There you go. I was hysterical.”

On wrestlers rankings like the PWI 500:

“Not really. If you’re an actor, do you always run out and get the latest edition of What’s That magazine? People Magazine or the magazine that’s got all their rankings of who and what and where. Dave Meltzer, I said some things. Sometimes, I thought he hit it and not just about me, but sometimes he hit it. He hit it on the nail on the head. Sometimes I thought, ‘What are you talking about?”

On Bruce Prichard:

“What’s funny is I can’t remember any Bruce stories, probably because I was inebriated every time we went out. But I know, that when he went to work for Vince and then I and I signed with Vince. Do you remember those, the vignettes, and they quit doing this and I never could figure out why. But before anybody ever saw me walk into an arena. Yeah, they saw like 5 or 6 weeks of, like, here’s this guy, Ted DiBiase, the Million Dollar Man, and I kicked kids out of a swimming pool. I kicked a honeymoon couple out of the honeymoon suite because it was the best room in the hotel. I did all these things. Well, Bruce was the guy who produced those, and we did them all in the Houston area.”

