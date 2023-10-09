The main event for NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 18 is confirmed. On January 4, 2024, SANADA will defend his IWGP World Heavyweight Title against Tetsuya Naito. Naito earned his title shot by winning the G1 Climax.

He had to defend his shot against Jeff Cobb at NJPW Destruction in Kobe on September 24. SANADA successfully defended his IWGP World Heavyweight Title against EVIL at NJPW Destruction in Ryoku on October 9.

Following SANADA’s victory, Naito confronted him, officially setting up their match at Wrestle Kingdom.

SANADA and Naito were previously part of Los Ingobernables de Japon, but SANADA split to join Just Five Guys.