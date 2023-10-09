AEW will hold a Dynamite event from the Cable Dahmer Arena in Independence, Missouri this Tuesday night.

WrestleTix noted the show has sold 2,436 tickets and there are 764 left. It’s set up for 3,200. The last time they were at the venue they drew 3,912 fans for a March 2023 Dynamite.

Here is the updated card for the show:

AEW Women’s World Championship: Saraya defends against Hikaru Shida

AEW International Championship: Rey Fenix defends against Jon Moxley

TNT Championship number one contender’s match: Bryan Danielson vs. Swerve Strickland

Jay White vs. Hangman Page

Adam Copeland vs. Luchasaurus

Chris Jericho vs. Powerhouse Hobbs

Christian Cage will give answers to Adam Copeland