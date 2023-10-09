AEW will hold a Dynamite event from the Cable Dahmer Arena in Independence, Missouri this Tuesday night.
WrestleTix noted the show has sold 2,436 tickets and there are 764 left. It’s set up for 3,200. The last time they were at the venue they drew 3,912 fans for a March 2023 Dynamite.
Here is the updated card for the show:
AEW Women’s World Championship: Saraya defends against Hikaru Shida
AEW International Championship: Rey Fenix defends against Jon Moxley
TNT Championship number one contender’s match: Bryan Danielson vs. Swerve Strickland
Jay White vs. Hangman Page
Adam Copeland vs. Luchasaurus
Chris Jericho vs. Powerhouse Hobbs
Christian Cage will give answers to Adam Copeland