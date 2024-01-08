Kurt Angle gave his thoughts on various topics on the latest episode of his Kurt Angle Show.

During it, the WWE Hall Of Famer talked about his belief that it would be a good idea for TNA Wrestling to bring back the six-sided ring. Officials have claimed that’s not the plan when they relaunch at Hard To Kill.

“I think it’s a great idea. I’ll tell you this, the six-sided ring is a lot faster. Guys are coming off the ropes quicker because it’s a smaller ring. I think that’s why TNA, it’s really action-packed because there’s not a lot of dead time.” “Okay, when you’re in there, you bounce off the ropes, one step, one-and-a-half steps, and you’re going to step into the opponent that’s going to end up throwing you.”

