On the latest episode of “Oh…You Didn’t Know,” Road Dogg discussed a wide range of topics.

During it, the former WWE wrestler talked about why he’s not a fan of blood in today’s wrestling.

“I say don’t go back to doing it. We’ve evolved beyond that… Man, it’s so unclean; it can’t be any more unclean than just blood. There’s enough accidents that happen where I just don’t feel like it’s needed… If I’m a father of daughters, and we’re watching wrestling, and that comes on, we’re turning the channel. And if I’m a father of boys, I’m maybe turning it, too.”

Dogg also discussed AEW overusing it in the promotion.

“There’s a reason the other place [AEW] ain’t doing no numbers. They show this kinda stuff, and they do that kinda stuff, and it can’t be ‘popular’ for the mass population… If you wanna do big business, you want mass consumption, so you sacrifice a few things. And I feel like that’s one of the things you sacrifice.”

