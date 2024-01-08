WWE recently worked with All Japan Pro Wrestling, and there are reports of their interest in working with STARDOM and NJPW.

During the New Year Giant Series 2024 on January 3, WWE sent Charlie Dempsey, the son of William Regal, to challenge for the Triple Crown Title.

While speaking on Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer was asked whether WWE will send more talent to Japan as part of this relationship. Meltzer mentioned that there are individuals in All Japan who have mixed feelings about the collaboration, but ultimately, it is a decision made by the President of All Japan Pro Wrestling.