On the recent episode of AEW Dynamite, Brian Cage competed in a fatal four-way match against Trent Beretta, Bryan Keith, and El Hijo de Vikingo to determine the next contender for the AEW International Championship.

Beretta won the match where he lost to Orange Cassidy in the title bout on last week’s Collision.

Cage shared a video on his Instagram, showing off the severe bruises he sustained in the bout:

”Welllllll, I may or may not have gotten a “boo boo” last Wednesday night on Dynamite…..but I’m not a man, I’m a machine! And the show must go on. #takencareofbusiness #machine #cantstopwontstop #cantbereasonedwith #itsnotballet.”