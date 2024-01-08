On the latest episode of WWE SmackDown, Roman Reigns and The Bloodline made their presence felt during the triple threat main event featuring LA Knight, AJ Styles, and Randy Orton by attacking the babyfaces. The winner of this match was supposed to challenge Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Title at the upcoming Royal Rumble PLE.

Due to a disqualification finish, SmackDown GM Adam Pearce made an announcement that Reigns will now defend his title against all three men in a fatal 4-way bout. Initially, the plan was for Reigns to face Orton at the Royal Rumble.

During a discussion on Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer and Bryan Alvarez shed some light on the fatal 4-way bout. It was mentioned that WWE didn’t want to beat Orton so soon after his return. Including Knight and Styles in the match allows WWE to have someone other than Orton take the loss, setting up a potential future match between Orton and Reigns at another PLE.