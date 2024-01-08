WWE will look to build off last week’s Day 1 special on tonight’s WWE Raw airs live from the Moda Center in Portland, Oregon.
Tonight’s show is loaded with several matches confirmed and an appearance by CM Punk.
Those advertised for the show include WWE World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins, Becky Lynch, WWE Women’s World Champion Rhea Ripley, Sami Zayn, and WWE Intercontinental Champion GUNTHER.
WWE has announced the following card for tonight:
CM Punk appears
Cody Rhodes vs. Shinsuke Nakamura
WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions Kayden Carter & Katana Chance defend against Chelsea Green & Piper Niven
Tommaso Ciampa vs. Finn Balor
Kofi Kingston vs. Ludwig Kaiser
The Miz vs. JD McDonagh