WWE will look to build off last week’s Day 1 special on tonight’s WWE Raw airs live from the Moda Center in Portland, Oregon.

Tonight’s show is loaded with several matches confirmed and an appearance by CM Punk.

Those advertised for the show include WWE World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins, Becky Lynch, WWE Women’s World Champion Rhea Ripley, Sami Zayn, and WWE Intercontinental Champion GUNTHER.

WWE has announced the following card for tonight:

CM Punk appears

Cody Rhodes vs. Shinsuke Nakamura

WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions Kayden Carter & Katana Chance defend against Chelsea Green & Piper Niven

Tommaso Ciampa vs. Finn Balor

Kofi Kingston vs. Ludwig Kaiser

The Miz vs. JD McDonagh