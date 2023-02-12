NWA Tag Team Champions La Rebellion (Bestia 666 and Mecha Wolf) put their titles on the line against Aron Stevens’ Blunt Force Trauma, Damage and Carnage at the NWA Nuff Said pay-per-view on Saturday night from the Egypt Shrine Center in Tampa Bay, Florida that aired on FITE TV.

The referee sees Stevens with the loaded glove and calls for the DQ to end the match.

Heading into this show, La Rebellion held the titles for over 170 days after they defeated Hawx Aerie (Luke Hawx and PJ Hawx) to determine the new champions at the 74th Anniversary Show.

