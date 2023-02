Charlotte Flair will defend the WWE SmackDown Women’s Title against Rhea Ripley at the upcoming WrestleMania 39 event.

The early betting odds are out for the match and list Ripley as the -500 favorite to win the title while Flair is the +300 underdog, according to Betonline.com.

Ripley earned the title match when she returned and won the 30-Woman Royal Rumble Match.

Check out the odds for Cody Rhodes vs. Roman Reigns at WWE WrestleMania 39 here.