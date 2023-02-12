NWA women’s Champion Kamille put his title on the line against Angelina Love at the NWA Nuff Said pay-per-view on Saturday night from the Egypt Shrine Center in Tampa Bay, Florida that aired on FITE TV.

The match featured Kamille hitting coast-to-cast with a trash can at one point. Kamille also speared her through a table.

Kamille has been the Women’s Champion for over 600 days after winning it from Serena Deeb at When Our Shadows Fall in June 2021.

Check out the NWA Nuff Said coverage here.