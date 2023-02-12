AEW wrestler Matt Taven discussed working as part of the ROH roster in the 2010s on The Undisputed Podcast.
He noted that Roderick Strong and Kevin Steen leaving left a big hole in the company’s locker room. Here is what he had to say (via WrestlingInc.com):
“That ROH from 2013 to 2015, even 2016, was untouchable. The tag division alone with Briscoes, Young Bucks, [reDRagon], [The Kingdom], Caprice Coleman and Cedric [Alexander] were an awesome team. It’s just up and down the roster, it was so — but that’s what made it so good. You had to compete so hard to stand out on those shows.”
“I think every locker room needs a Roderick Strong. I think when you guys all left, there was a big hole in the locker room just because everyone was so close. Roddy being able to lead that locker room was definitely missed.”