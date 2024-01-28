WrestleTix put together a list of the attendance figures for the WWE and AEW television shows from this week.

This week, SmackDown topped the list, while Collision was the least attended show. Here’s the list:

WWE Raw – Tampa, FL at the Amalie Arena – 8,697 sold

AEW Dynamite – Enmarket Arena in Savannah, Georgia – 2,341 sold

WWE SmackDown – -Legacy Arena in Birmingham, Alabama – 9,233 sold *as of the morning of the show

AEW Collision – Brookshire Grocery Arena in Bossier City, Louisiana – 1,604 sold * as of the morning of the show