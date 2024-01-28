On the latest episode of the Kurt Angle Show, Josh Alexander was a guest where he talked about Impact Wrestling rebranding as TNA Wrestling.

“You got to think that locker room is full of TNA fans, people that grew up watching the likes of you know Samoa Joe, AJ Styles, Gail Kim, Awesome Kong like our knockouts locker room has to be you know, the majority inspired by the likes of Gail Kim and awesome calm because like women’s wrestling wasn’t highlighted to let them just go out there and wrestle for ten plus minutes until the knockouts division started in TNA. Then the same goes for me, and I will offer that we have similar stories. We’re both inspired by the likes of Samoa Joe and AJ Styles in this exhibition stuff that was highlighted in a time when we didn’t think that was possible.”