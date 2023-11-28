Logan Paul is making his way back in front of the WWE Universe.

During this week’s episode of WWE Monday Night RAW at the Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, TN., it was announced that WWE United States Champion Logan Paul will be appearing on the post-Survivor Series episode of WWE Friday Night SmackDown later this week.

It was noted that Logan Paul will be on-hand looking for his first challenger for his WWE United States Championship.

Additionally, it was noted that Damage CTRL will be appearing for the first time since losing at Women’s WarGames at WWE Survivor Series 2023. It was teased that Bayley and Damage CTRL could have problems.

