The WWE World Heavyweight Championship will be on-the-line next Monday night.

During this week’s post-Survivor Series 2023 episode of Monday Night Raw from Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, TN., Seth “Freakin'” Rollins came to the ring for a promo segment.

The segment saw Rollins get confronted by Drew McIntyre, who made it clear he wants another shot at the WWE World Heavyweight Championship.

Rollins revealed to Drew that he would have to wait in line, as he spoke with RAW General Manager Adam Pearce earlier today and a WWE World Heavyweight Championship match is already set for next week with Rollins defending against “Main Event” Jey Uso.

This led to Drew McIntyre attacking Rollins, prompting Jey Uso to run out and make the save.

