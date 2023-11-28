Lee Moriarty gives his thoughts on Will Ospreay officially signing with AEW.

The company star spoke about the Aerial Assassin during a recent interview on the Wrestle Inn program. Moriarty says that Ospreay being on the roster means the level of competition in AEW has been risen once again.

I think Ospreay is one of the best wrestlers in the world and 2023 was arguably his year as the overall best. Him coming into AEW means the competition level has been raised again. He’s going to have a lot of first-time matches that will be cool to witness.

Ospreay has wrestled man matches in AEW over the last year and a half, but didn’t become an official member of the roster until Full Gear earlier this month.