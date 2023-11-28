CM Punk is still a big deal.

The biggest ever, in fact.

During this week’s episode of WWE Monday Night Raw it was announced that the return of “The Best in the World” at WWE Survivor Series 2023 in his hometown of Chicago this past Saturday night is “the most-watched social moment in WWE history.”

Michael Cole announced the record while promoting Living Colour for the “Cult of Personality” theme song that CM Punk uses on Monday night’s post-Survivor Series episode of the weekly three-hour WWE on USA Network program.

As things currently stand, the return segment for CM Punk from Survivor Series is sitting at 29 million views on WWE’s official Twitter (X) page alone.

BREAKING RECORDS. BREAKING THE INTERNET. CM Punk's return is the most social moment in WWE history.@WWE, @CMPunk and the WWE Universe are united together again. pic.twitter.com/n091Ko6qI9 — WWE (@WWE) November 28, 2023