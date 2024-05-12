The lineup for this year’s 2024 WWE King and Queen of the Ring Tournaments continues to get shaken up.

On Sunday, Raw General Manager Adam Pearce surfaced on social media and announced that Zelina Vega has been pulled from the Queen of the Ring tournament due to injury.

“Zelina Vega will not be medically cleared to compete tonight and therefore will be stepping out of the Queen of the Ring tournament, which is unfortunate given her past history as a Queen of the Ring,” he said. “It would have been nice to see her try to regain that crown but (the) injury bug strikes again.”

From there, Pearce announced Vega’s replacement for her originally scheduled first round tourney tilt against Shayna Baszler.

“Which opens the door to opportunity for one Maxxine Dupri, who will receive the biggest opportunity of her young career as she will step in tonight against Shayna Baszler.”

The Dupri-Baszler QOTR opening round match is scheduled to take place at tonight’s WWE Live event in Macon, GA.

Also scheduled is Kofi Kingston vs. Rey Mysterio in a first round King of the Ring tournament bout.

