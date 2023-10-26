AEW has announced a new match and a new segment for this Friday’s edition of Rampage from Philadelphia.

Ahead of their world title clash on Saturday’s Collision MJF and Kenny Omega will address the AEW fan base. Then, Kyle Fletcher from Aussie Open gets a chance at revenge on the Callis Family as he takes on Konosuke Takeshita in singles-action.

Wrestling has a history. 2020→2023 pic.twitter.com/suvDKRVzrp — Konosuke Takeshita (@Takesoup) October 26, 2023

UPDATED LINEUP FOR RAMPAGE:

-Santana vs. Ortiz

-Konosuke Takeshita vs. Kyle Fletcher

-We’ll hear from Kenny Omega and MJF ahead of their world title showdown on Collision

-Skye Blue vs. Abadon vs. Willow vs. Anna Jay (winner receives a shot at the AEW Women’s Title on Collision)