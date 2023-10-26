Rocky Romero is eyeing a showdown with Jon Moxley.

The NJPW star called out the Death Rider during a recent post on social media, where he simply writes, “Give me Mox!” This comes after an intense ending to last night’s AEW Dynamite, where the Blackpool Combat Club hovered over a hurt Bryan Danielson while Kazuchika Okada, Orange Cassidy, and Romero stood taunting the group. Moxley was in Danielson’s corner and shared a few of his signature intense looks indicating that a fight was coming to someone.

Romero was featured in a marquee matchup against CMLL superstar Mistico on last week’s AEW Rampage. Meanwhile, Moxley has been out of action since his loss to Rey Fenix at Dynamite Grand Slam, where he suffered a concussion. However, he now appears to be cleared for action.