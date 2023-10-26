As noted, Brock Anderson’s run with AEW has officially come to an end.

Anderson made his debut for the promotion back in 2021 and had wrestled sporadically for the company over two years, including many matches on Dark & Dark: Elevation and a few appearances on the main AEW programming. However, his contract was not renewed and he is now a free agent.

Jim Ross spoke about Anderson’s departure from AEW on the latest edition of his Grillin JR podcast. Ross states that Anderson has a lot of potential, especially since he is taught by his father, the legendary Arn Anderson. The Hall of Famer adds that he hopes Anderson remains in the industy.

I don’t either. He’s got a lot of potential, good upside. Good kid. He’s been under his dad’s learning tree, which is always good because his dad is a great teacher, great coach, great motivator. So Brock will be fine. Somebody will pick him up. He’s got a lot of ability, lot of potential, so we wish him nothing but the best. I’m dear friends with his father, so I’m pulling for Brock and his dad. So we’ll see how it works out. It should be an interesting time probably for that family.

