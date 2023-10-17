Jim Ross, in a recent episode of his ‘Grilling JR‘ podcast, revealed that his personal favorite match as a working commentator was the iconic Triple Threat Tag Team Championship ladder match at WrestleMania 2000, featuring the Dudley Boyz, the Hardy Boyz, and Edge and Christian.

Explaining why he appreciated this particular match so much, Ross cited the emotional investment he had in all those involved, and the fact that these wrestlers were finally getting the chance to shine and take some incredible risks. He said,

“I had an emotional investment in all those guys. I hired the Dudleys. They were interesting to work with. Bubba’s got a great booking mind, and so between he, Edge and Christian, especially Matt Hardy — and Jeff to a little lesser degree — all had ideas. They had seen this match that was booked in their heads for years, and in the last several months, it intensified amazingly. So now they find themselves in an environment where they can make or break their career because they’re going to be taking some hellacious chances that are not layups to pull off.”

Praising their ability to execute challenging spots without botching, JR delightedly expressed that it was one of the most enjoyable matches he ever called.

“The last thing you want is a bunch of botched spots, and they didn’t have any. That was the damnedest thing I think I’d ever seen. I don’t think I’ve ever enjoyed calling a match any more than that one, because these guys are finally getting a chance.”

The six men would somehow top their match the following year at WrestleMania 17, this time with the added danger of a TLC environment.

(h/t Wrestling Inc)