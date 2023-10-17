Adam Copeland (fka Edge in WWE), during a recent appearance on Talk is Jericho, discussed the differences he’s experiencing in his transition from WWE to AEW.

He noted that there are divergences in the production dynamics between the two promotions, and he’s enjoying the foundational involvement opportunities he’s finding at AEW. Copeland also shared that he is adjusting to a new company and sees it as a rare experience to start a fresh job at 49 years old. He said,

“I’m sure there [are] going to be aspects of it that I have to get used to [and] re-train my brain on. That’s cool, though. But it’s rare that you start a brand-new job fresh at 49 years old, right? … Okay, it’s wrestling still — don’t get me wrong. But there’s still a lot of differences in companies and how they do it, and that’s just exciting to me — to kind of discover how it’s done here.”

Copeland also mentioned that he’s excited to discover how things are done in AEW and highlighted how much he missed being grassroots-involved in certain aspects, such as shooting his AEW intro video, where he felt like a teenager again and enjoyed being directly involved.

“I felt like a teenager. It was a lot of fun. I didn’t realize how much I missed that – being really ‘grassroots’ involved in it. You know, because a lot of times [in WWE] — and it’s amazing — but I’d say ideas and they’d go, ‘Okay, we can do that.’ And you’d just see it. But it’s fun to be involved.”

Copeland, upon his arrival in AEW, has jumped right into a feud with his longtime best friend, Christian Cage.

