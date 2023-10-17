Drew McIntyre has continued to not forgive Jey Uso owing to his previous transgressions as a part of The Bloodline, and his resentment continued into and beyond tonight’s episode of Monday Night Raw, now transferring onto Sami Zayn and Seth Rollins.

In a confrontation with Seth Rollins, whom he is set to challenge for the World Heavyweight Championship at Crown Jewel, McIntyre stressed that remains bitter about The Bloodline and is not willing to forgive and forget.

He then expressed his frustration during an appearance on this week’s RAW Talk, emphasizing that he can’t move on because The Bloodline cost him the biggest moment of his life at Clash at the Castle 2022.

“Are you gonna pile on as well? Drew should just get over The Bloodline? I seem to feel like everyone’s forgotten that The Bloodline isn’t a thing of the past. They actively still have the Undisputed Title. It’s been over three and a half years going on now. ‘It’s fine, just move over to Raw, forgive and forget.’ I’m not gonna forgive and forget. They took away the biggest moment of my entire life. I had the perfect moment to win a title, a world title in front of fans after everything that happened during the pandemic. What happened? The Bloodline happened. Family are there, dad in the front row, wife in the front row, family cheering me on. Yup, took out everyone in The Bloodline. Then Solo appeared, so they just keep multiplying, multiplying. I move over to Raw, and I should just forgive and forget like everybody else. I should put on those sunglasses, remember Roddy Piper in ‘They Live’, with those sunglasses on? I feel like I’m the only one wearing then right now. I’m the only one that can see the freaking truth. I’ll tell you how I’ll get over it. There’s only one way Drew McIntyre is gonna get over this Bloodline thing. It’s when I beat Seth Rollins for the world title. Simple.”

McIntyre, following his tense interaction with Sami Zayn on this week’s episode, will face him on the upcoming episode of Monday Night Raw on October 23. Check out the full lineup for next week’s Raw episode here.

