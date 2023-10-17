Next week’s episode of Monday Night Raw, set to emanate from the American Airlines Center in Dallas, TX, promises some exciting action as Drew McIntyre and Sami Zayn are set to go one-on-one in singles action. The two engaged in a backstage segment during this week’s “Season Premiere,” which is the latest development in weeks of tension that McIntyre has had built up with Jey Uso and anyone who might support him, owing to his previous transgressions as a part of The Bloodline.

Additionally, next week’s show will feature an appearance by Logan Paul, a match between Johnny Gargano and Giovanni Vinci following the former’s loss to Ludwig Kaiser tonight, a tag-team bout pitting Alpha Academy against The New Day, and finally, NXT Women’s Champion Becky Lynch defending her title against former champ Indi Hartwell.