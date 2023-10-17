The Judgment Day all hold gold again as they have successfully reclaimed the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championships.

In the main event of the October 16 episode of WWE Raw, Cody Rhodes and Jey Uso defended their titles against Finn Balor and Damian Priest of The Judgment Day. The match was filled with intense action as both teams gave their all. Dominik Mysterio interfered to help his team, but Sami Zayn arrived to balance the odds.

Ultimately, The Judgment Day gained the upper hand when Damian Priest slammed Cody Rhodes through a broadcast table. With Jey Uso left to fend for himself, Jimmy Uso’s interference proved pivotal, and Finn Balor sealed the victory with the Coup de Grace.

The questions that arise – whether Jimmy was instructed to do what he did by The Tribal Chief, or whether he continues to act of his own volition, in addition to Jey Uso and Cody Rhodes’ equation with Roman Reigns going forward – likely mean that tonight was a significant juncture in The Bloodline Saga.