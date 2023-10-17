During this week’s episode of WWE RAW, Jade Cargill had a face-to-face encounter with Becky Lynch in a backstage segment. Cargill approached Lynch and remarked, “Nice title,” in reference to Lynch’s NXT Women’s Championship.

In response, Lynch simply stated, “Get in line,” and then walked away. Cargill expressed her amusement to Adam Pearce, describing Lynch as “funny.”

This follows Cargill having a similar interaction with Charlotte Flair on last week’s episode of SmackDown.