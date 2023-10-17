Matt Hardy, speaking on the latest episode of ‘The Extreme Life of Matt Hardy,’ discussed various topics, including the Adam Copeland-Christian Cage feud in All Elite Wrestling, two men he shares quite a history with.

Regarding AEW diving right into the highly anticipated feud upon the WWE Hall of Famer’s debut in the company, Hardy said,

“I think you have to address it, right from the jump. I feel like if Adam Copeland shows up and he goes into a program with someone else, it’s weird that he doesn’t face his best friend and longtime tag team partner, Christian. I think you have to do it from the jump.”

