Matt Hardy, speaking on the latest episode of ‘The Extreme Life of Matt Hardy,’ discussed Ricky Starks’ growth in AEW and Starks and Big Bill’s AEW World Tag Team Championships earlier this month on an episode of AEW Collision.

Discussing Ricky Starks, he noted,

“I like Ricky. I think Ricky has a ton of potential. I like seeing him utilized in a nice spot like this, highlighted as a champion, and getting that win over FTR. So I dig it, and I think Ricky is going to be a very important building block for AEW going forward in the future.”

Regarding Starks & Big Bill winning the AEW World Tag Team Championships, Hardy expressed,

“I was very surprised when I first heard the news [of the title change]. [I was] very happy for [Big Bill].”

Hardy also wet on to share that Big Bill had been growing frustrated as a part of The Firm, but he told Bill to stick to working hard and making the best out of all situations, and it helped Bill succeed in AEW.

