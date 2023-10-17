Bully Ray has given his opinion on the standout booker of the year, singling out Impact Wrestling’s Scott D’Amore.

During a recent discussion on Busted Open Radio, the WWE Hall of Famer emphasized D’Amore’s pivotal role in Impact’s notable resurgence over the past year, saying,

“I pay attention to a lot of things in wrestling, especially how things happen behind the scenes. The reason I pick [Scott] D’Amore is because we’ve seen the turnaround in IMPACT in the past year. Yes, there’s a creative team behind D’Amore, Shawn, Hunter, and Tony … I don’t consider Tony Khan a booker, I consider him a matchmaker. D’Amore has taken Impact and worked so well with the talents the company is growing.”

(h/t Wrestling Inc)