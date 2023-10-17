WWE Raw has just begun from the Paycom Center in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma. Fightful Select has released the lineup for the show below. SPOILERS AHEAD DO NOT CONTINUE READING IF YOU WISH TO STAY SURPRISED.

-Sami Zayn will open the show with a promo

-Ricochet vs. Shinsuke Nakamura Falls Count Anywhere

-Natalya vs. Piper Niven

-Seth Rollins promo

-Johnny Gargano vs. Ludwig Kaiser

-Rhea Ripley promo

-Rhea Ripley vs. Shayna Baszler

-GUNTHER vs. Bronson Reed for the I.C. title

-Cody Rhodes & Jey Uso vs. Judgment Day for the Undisputed tag titles