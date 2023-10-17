‘The American Dragon’ Bryan Danielson shared his unique perspective on his sleeping habits during a recent appearance on The Nikki & Brie show, wondering how far humans have evolved compared to creatures that hibernate.
He mused,
“I wonder if we’re not supposed to sleep the same amount of time throughout the year. For example, if humans have evolved to sleep less during the summer and sleep more during the winter. That would just make sense. I would love to hibernate. Then, I would really be excited for fall because that means winter, I’m hibernating soon and don’t wake me up.”
He humorously concluded by asserting,
“I would be the best hibernator. There is not a single person on planet earth that would be a better hibernator than me.”
As we have previously reported, Brie Garcia, formerly known as WWE Hall of Famer Brie Bella, had recently expressed interest at a return to professional wrestling, with Bryan Danielson commenting on that days later at the AEW WrestleDream press conference.
You can read more about that story here.
(h/t Fightful)