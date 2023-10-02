Brie Garcia, formerly known as WWE Hall of Famer Brie Bella, recently answered a fan’s question on Instagram Stories about whether she would return to wrestling. The Bella Twins, Brie and Nikki, left WWE in March.

She responded by noting that she wanted to wrestle again and expressed interest in opponents including AEW’s Saraya.

During the WrestleDream press conference, her husband, Bryan Danielson, was asked about her potentially coming to AEW.

“I will never say never [on Brie returning to the ring],” said Danielson. “I will say this, Brie is the boss in our family. If she wants to come do it, it’ll get done.”

(H/T to Wrestling Inc for the quotes)