The AEW WrestleDream 2023 pay-per-view event in Seattle, WA at Climate Pledge Arena on Sunday featured a night of fantastic matches.

One of the matches on the card was between AEW Tag Team Champions FTR (Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler) and Aussie Open (Mark Davis and Kyle Fletcher), with FTR successfully defending their titles.

On Wrestling Observer Radio, Bryan Alvarez mentioned that Davis may have broken his wrist, which Davis later confirmed on Twitter: