Sunday’s AEW WrestleDream 2023 pay-per-view in Seattle, WA had some great matches, including the AEW World Tag Team Title #1 Contenders Fatal 4-Way Match.
The Young Bucks (Matt Jackson & Nick Jackson), The Gunns (Austin Gunn & Colten Gunn), The Lucha Brothers (Rey Fenix & Penta El Zero Miedo), and Orange Cassidy & Hook competed, with the AEW EVPS winning.
Despite being injured in a recent Dynamite match with Jon Moxley, Fenix fought through the pain to participate in the bout before his International Title defense against Nick Jackson on this Wednesday’s Dynamite.
On Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer and Bryan Alvarez talked about how Fenix was limited in the bout by doing one spot before being kept out of the ring as they had him sell a shoulder injury because they wanted to do the Fenix vs. Jackson match. While he could’ve worked the full match at WrestleDream, they were being cautious.