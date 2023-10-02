Sunday’s AEW WrestleDream 2023 pay-per-view in Seattle, WA had some great matches, including the AEW World Tag Team Title #1 Contenders Fatal 4-Way Match.

The Young Bucks (Matt Jackson & Nick Jackson), The Gunns (Austin Gunn & Colten Gunn), The Lucha Brothers (Rey Fenix & Penta El Zero Miedo), and Orange Cassidy & Hook competed, with the AEW EVPS winning.

Despite being injured in a recent Dynamite match with Jon Moxley, Fenix fought through the pain to participate in the bout before his International Title defense against Nick Jackson on this Wednesday’s Dynamite.