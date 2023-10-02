Jade Cargill wrapped up her AEW tenure last month and signed with WWE after being pushed as a top star by All Elite Wrestling.

Cargill began training at the Performance Center last month and has signed a multi-year deal with the promotion.

While speaking at the AEW WrestleDream media scrum, AEW President Tony Khan detailed the contract talks with the former star.

“I knew Jade’s contract had been ticking down and we were talking about a new contract and I was very interested in Jade coming back and we were having a negotiation. I made a very big offer and I thought it was a very fair offer. I think she was considering it, and then she asked for a bigger offer and then I went up again, and I kind of thought that was going to do it. Then, it didn’t, which I was surprised because, to be honest, I came up to a number that was higher than her original ask. “I don’t know what I would have had to do at that point. I was a little surprised. I did really hope that Jade would be back. I think I tried to handle it, when we were down to the nitty gritty and we were down to the final couple of weeks and we still hadn’t agreed to something, then it was at the point where I said, ‘if you aren’t going to stay, I’m going to give you the best possible exit.’ “I have only good things to say about Jade. I really enjoyed working with her. She was a great part of AEW, she is always welcome here, I tried to give her the best possible send-off I could.” Khan later added, “I try to make this a great home for wrestlers and I want people to see whether you’re coming in or coming out, we’re going to treat you well and I respect and value Jade, so I wanted to give her a big send-off. I wish her the best and she would always be welcome back if she wanted to come back.”

