Adam Copeland (Edge) made his AEW debut at the WrestleDream pay-per-view event on Sunday night. He saved Darby Allin and Sting from an attack by Christian Cage, Luchasaurus, and Nick Wayne.

As previously noted, the WWE Hall of Famer Copeland will address his AEW arrival on Wednesday on Dynamite.

The promotion also confirmed that Copeland will make his in-ring debut against Luchasaurus on the October 10th episode of Dynamite, a special Title Tuesday episode, as it is being moved out of its normal Wednesday timeslot and will be going head-to-head with WWE NXT on this night.